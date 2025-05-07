Dumpster diver shocked by discovery inside garbage can behind major beauty retailer: 'Not glamorous'

"I will never understand how companies do this."

One dumpster diver just uncovered an ugly truth digging through Ulta's trash to find foundations, scrubs, and serums tossed without a second thought.

In a recent video shared by Dumpster Diving Mama (@dumpsterdivingmama), the diver rummages through discarded goods behind an Ulta store.

After going through a few bags in just a few minutes, she uncovers a haul of cosmetics, skincare, and haircare items, many of them from big-name brands like Tarte and Mally.

These were tossed out in bulk and mostly destroyed with foundation spills or sticky residue.

"This is what it's like diving at Ulta most of the time... not glamorous," said the caption of the video.

Despite the mess, she manages to salvage a handful of products — headbands, towels, even a few untouched foundations.

"I got a decent little bag of stuff that I could salvage," she says. But the tone remains bittersweet, underscoring the sheer volume of potentially usable products thrown away, and how much more could've been saved.

Dumpster diving is a great way for people to recover edible, usable, or wearable items from retail trash bins. While not everyone is up for rooting through garbage, it actually benefits consumers and the environment.

Recovering discarded goods diverts waste from landfills, reduces demand for new production, and gives items a second life. This means the materials that go into the creation, shipping, and packaging of the product are not immediately wasted.

Commenters under the post were upset with the wastefulness displayed by Ulta.

"I will never understand how companies do this when there are places they can give this to," said one commenter.

"I have a few dumpster divers that I watch on a regular and I love seeing you guys get cool stuff and be able to help people out. But it makes me angry to see how wasteful these companies are," another added.

For anyone curious, dumpster diving isn't for the faint of heart, but as this video shows, it's got its own sort of beauty.

