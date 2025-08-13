FDA issues recall of Aldi product for potential hazard contamination: 'Temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences'

The situation is the latest in a series of recent plastic-related food recalls.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated the recall of a dessert dip previously sold at Aldi to Class II, meaning that the "product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," per the FDA website.

What's happening?

Superior Foods Company of Kentwood, Michigan, initially announced the voluntary recall of seven-ounce plastic tubs of its Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip on July 24, according to FDA records. On August 8, the FDA upgraded the recall to Class II, indicating the recalled item posed a risk of adverse health consequences.

The impacted units have a sell-by date of November 11, 2025, and the reason given for the recall was noted as "foreign material (plastic)," per FDA records.

The dessert dip was a temporary item that likely is no longer on Aldi shelves, according to Allrecipes. Still, consumers who previously purchased the dip could have it stored at home.

The situation is the latest in a series of recent plastic-related food recalls, highlighting the growing threat of plastic contamination in foods.

In July, the FDA announced the recall of certain YoCrunch yogurt products after consumers complained of plastic shards in the container's "dome toppers," which store the snack's toppings separately from the yogurt.

In June, Costco and Tillamook posted a letter to Costco members, apologizing and informing them of the risk of plastic contamination in certain Tillamook Colby Jack and Monterey Jack cheese products that had been sold in May.

In April, ice cream maker Wells Enterprises of Le Mars, Iowa, voluntarily recalled nearly 18,000 three-gallon containers of ice cream, also citing the risk of plastic contamination.

Why does plastic contamination matter?

Ingesting plastic poses serious health risks to humans and animals. In the case of the YoCrunch recall, for example, the plastic shards were big enough to cause serious damage if swallowed.

In other instances, plastic contamination can consist of pieces of plastic so small that they are invisible to the naked eye. Though they may not be visible, these nano- and microplastic particles still have the potential to cause serious health effects.

While experts say there is still much to learn about the impacts of microplastic particles on human bodies, studies have found that microplastic exposure in cells causes "oxidative damage, DNA damage, and changes in gene activity, known risks for cancer," according to Harvard Medicine.

Studies using mice have found that microplastics can also disrupt reproductive activity, causing "reduced sperm count and quality, ovarian scarring, and metabolic disorders in offspring," per Harvard Medicine.

What's being done about plastic contamination?

In order to reduce the presence of microplastics in food, water, air, and soil, it is necessary to both significantly lower the amount of new plastic being manufactured and to ensure that the plastic that already exists is recycled if possible or, if not, is properly disposed of.

At the consumer level, you can make a difference by taking steps to reduce plastic use, including avoiding products that rely on single-use plastic containers and repurposing and reusing what plastic you already have.

