Experts issue warning over little-known health risks from using plastic forks and spoons: 'Could pose a big problem'

For decades, plastic cutlery has been a staple at summer picnics and fast-food restaurants.

While they may be the epitome of convenience and ease of use, plastic forks and spoons are also a perfect delivery system for microplastic contamination in our bodies.

What's happening?

Plastic cutlery is typically made from polypropylene or polystyrene, both derived from dirty fuels such as petroleum. Although most plastics are not biodegradable, they can break apart over time, especially with each use. While generally considered safe to use, plastics can leach chemicals, especially when exposed to heat or worn down through the process of eating.

According to a report from the New York League of Conservation Voters, Americans use and dispose of around 100 million plastic utensils every day. Since most plastic cutlery is not recyclable in most curbside recycling programs, much of this plastic can wind up in our landfills or scattered throughout the environment.

With over 36 billion pieces of plastic cutlery being discarded in the United States every year, according to CNN, this single-use plastic has been a major contributor to microplastic pollution.

To make matters worse, the public could be consuming an alarming number of microplastics with each meal.

Why is microplastic consumption from plastic cutlery concerning?

In a study published in the journal Science, researchers determined that microplastics were "pervasive in food and drink and have been detected throughout the human body, with emerging evidence of negative effects."

Altogether, between 10 to 40 million metric tons of microplastics are released into the environment each year. Despite this figure, the team of researchers determined that the environmental contamination of microplastics could double by 2040.

And with plastic cutlery, microplastics don't have very far to travel to enter our bodies. Nicholas Dragolea, a U.K.-based medical doctor, spoke to Delish regarding the potential dangers of plastic cutlery on the human body.

"Previous studies have shown that using single-use disposable cutlery sheds hundreds of microplastics every time," Dragolea said.

If a person utilizes plastic cutlery multiple times a week, this could lead to a substantial amount of microplastic consumption. While the full extent of their impact is still being researched, studies suggest there is potential for inflammation, immune system disruption, and even cardiovascular issues.

"Studies show that microplastics could pose a big problem to the reproductive system, including a decrease in fertility, and an increase in gut and respiratory system inflammation, which could lead to an increased risk of colon and lung cancer," added Dragolea.

What's being done about microplastic consumption?

From food packaging to cooking utensils, plastic has become a prevalent part of our society. This can make it very difficult to completely avoid. Despite this, you can start cutting down on microplastic consumption by deciding not to use plastic cutlery.

If you are out to eat and don't have any other option available to you, Dragolea explained that there is an easy way to tell which cutlery may shed the most microplastics.

"The flimsier the plastic cutlery, the more microplastic it will shed if it's flexed, scratched, or used for hot food," Dragolea noted.

You may also be able to look for more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastic cutlery. A team of researchers from Boise State University developed a superglue-based plastic that may be healthier for humans and easier to recycle.

