Shopper shares creative hack using plastic shipping bags: 'I always feel bad tossing them'

by Michelle Rochniak
Photo Credit: Reddit

If you buy clothes online, you might just throw out the packaging they come in. But what if you could turn that plastic into something that's functional and fashionable?

That's exactly what this Reddit user did and shared in r/ZeroWaste.

The pictures show a ziplock plastic shipping bag that the original poster taped over with washi tape. The result is an adorable pouch that's covered with cats and a chevron pattern.

When someone asked for clarification about what kind of bags the original poster was talking about, the original poster said, "Often when you buy clothes online, they come in a bag with one of those slider things. I always feel bad tossing them, so I tried to think of a way to reuse them."

This kind of creative thinking can help you save money. Instead of going out and buying a new accessory, you can make one at home. You could even throw an upcycling party and multiply your impact by having friends reuse their plastic too.

The more plastic we keep out of landfills, the better off our planet will be.

The United Nations Development Programme has stated that we only recycle about 9% of the plastic we use every year. The millions of tons of plastic we don't recycle typically end up in landfills or enter our ecosystems.

When we don't recycle plastics properly, they can break apart into tiny microplastics. Microplastics can increase the chance of having a heart attack and can cause other health issues. If we reduce our plastic production and consumption, we can save money on treating those health issues down the line.

Sometimes, those plastic reduction solutions can even create a cute, new wardrobe staple.

"Looks great! Looks like a cute makeup bag or pencil pouch!" said one Redditor about the OP's bag.

"Looks so beautiful!" another person complimented. "You made something so bland and mundane (some may even say ugly) into a cute work of art!"

Another Redditor added, "I use mine as packing bags. They help a lot with saving space!"

