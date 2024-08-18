Olympic Games sponsor Coca-Cola under fire for 'bizarre' product sold despite organizers' promise: 'The public is not stupid'

"We really cannot keep ruining magnificent moments of collective celebration such as the Olympics with this type of behavior of environmental delinquents."

Organizers for the Paris Olympics promised the most eco-friendly Games in history, but a Coca-Cola product damaged the chances of achieving that goal.

What's happening?

As explained in the Guardian, this summer's Olympic Games garnered a wave of criticism from French environmental groups due to what was described as a "bizarre" product found at drink stands run by Coca-Cola, the main sponsor of the Paris Olympics. Those in attendance witnessed servers "filling plastic reusable, so-called 'eco-cups' from 50cl plastic bottles, amassing sacks of empty bottles for recycling."

Coca-Cola, one of the world's largest plastics producers, said in a statement prior to the Olympics that it was committed to reducing waste and "supports the Games' ambitions to reduce single-use plastic," per the Guardian. The company installed 700 soda fountains and used glass bottles, claiming to reduce single-use plastic for more than half of the 9.6 million drinks sold at the Olympics.

However, in areas where soda fountains could not be installed, a whopping 6.2 million drinks were served to the public from recycled plastic bottles poured into reusable plastic cups — which could be returned in exchange for €2 ($2.20).

"This is not a good showcase for France or Coca-Cola," Sophie Bussière, the regional councilor and French Green Party spokesperson, said of the plastic cups, per the Guardian. "We really cannot keep ruining magnificent moments of collective celebration such as the Olympics with this type of behavior of environmental delinquents."

Why is this important?

The egregious misstep by Coca-Cola is an example of "greenwashing," an advertising tactic in which companies or institutions make false or exaggerated claims about how environmentally friendly their products are. The company's promise to reduce plastic waste at the Paris Olympics was impacted by the choice to fill reusable plastic cups from plastic bottles.

Nathalie Gontard, a research director at the French National Research Institute for Agriculture, called the method "a somewhat bizarre way to deal with the issue of plastic pollution" and further chastised Coca-Cola for going back on its word.

"The public is not stupid and everyone feels disappointed," Gontard said, adding that recycling plastic "should only be a solution for absolutely essential plastics, which these are not."

This situation is also likely to continue Coca-Cola's reign as the world's worst plastic polluter, a title it has earned for six years in a row in Break Free From Plastic's annual global audit.

What's being done about this?

While Coca-Cola failed in its effort to reduce plastic waste, there are plenty of ways to reduce your reliance on single-use plastic bottles. You can explore other plastic-free alternatives, such as using reusable water bottles made from glass or stainless steel.

Additionally, the startup company Cove has created the world's first biodegradable water bottle, which breaks down much faster than traditional plastic.

This guide can also help you spot instances of greenwashing and avoid supporting companies that make false claims about their products.

By making these small changes, you can help reduce plastic waste and make a positive impact on the environment.

