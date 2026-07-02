Video shows Parisians flock to IKEA to escape deadly outdoor temperatures

The scene is unfolding amid a severe heat wave across Europe.

With temperatures soaring across France, a Paris IKEA appears to have become an improvised place to cool off.

Footage from the store shows many people settled onto display beds, couches, and chairs, apparently taking advantage of the air conditioning while the heat outside remains punishing.

What happened?

As detailed by the Hindustan Times, the footage shared on the social platform X drew widespread attention after being posted with the caption, "People in Paris at IKEA to get some AC relief from the heat wave."

People in Paris at IKEA to get some AC relief from the heat wave. pic.twitter.com/MtVI0ju8Qh — Misy7 (@MisyDP) June 29, 2026

Shoppers and visitors are shown lounging throughout the showroom — relaxing on furniture displays, spending time with friends, checking their phones, and staying inside as small handheld fans whir nearby.

The text over the video read, "POV: The Paris heatwave turned IKEA into a lounge."

Why does it matter?

The scene is unfolding amid a severe heat wave across Europe.

According to AFP, France is one of the countries hit hardest, and its public health agency has estimated roughly 1,000 excess deaths to date, most of them among older adults, the Hindustan Times reported. Reuters reported that scientists described the heat event, which began June 20, as the worst ever recorded in Europe.

Extreme heat can strain hospitals, buckle power grids, disrupt schools and workplaces, damage infrastructure, and hurt farms and local businesses — all of which can threaten community safety and economic stability.

What are people saying?

On X, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned, "Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling."

He added, "Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the 'once-in-a-generation' heatwave is now occurring nearly annually. We were warned."

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