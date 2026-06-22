France says Monday could be its hottest day ever as heat wave cancels trains, concerts

Such temperatures would pose a threat to everyone.

France is bracing for a dangerous surge in temperatures that could make Monday the hottest day ever recorded in the country. The heat is already reshaping daily life, from canceled concerts and disrupted train services to growing health concerns.

What's happening?

According to The Connexion, Météo-France issued orange heat wave warnings for 61 departments Saturday and said some areas could move to the highest-level red alert on Sunday, meaning temperatures would pose a threat to everyone.

The worst of the heat was forecast for Monday, when temperatures were expected to range from 37 to 42 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit). Météo-France said Monday could become "the hottest day ever recorded in France," according to the publication.

As the heat intensified, a number of cities and communes changed or called off their Fête de la musique events over the weekend.

SNCF, France's state rail operator, canceled 71 Intercités services, saying the older air-conditioning systems on those trains may not hold up in the extreme heat.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat can quickly become a public health emergency, especially for older adults, outdoor workers, children, and people with medical conditions.

In Ermont, officials linked heat to the death of a 30-year-old man at an athletics track, according to The Connexion.

Extreme weather disasters also strain hospitals; disrupt transportation; and make it harder for people to work, travel, and gather safely.

Infrastructure is stressed, and water supplies come under pressure. In France, the heat resulted in 51 departments coming under water-use restrictions.

And when public events are canceled, it hurts local economies.

What's being done?

French authorities responded by escalating warnings and restrictions before the heat reached its peak. As of late Monday afternoon, Météo-France still listed most of the country under orange or red alert levels.

It also cautioned residents to know the signs of heatstroke, including headaches, nausea, and confusion, and to obtain medical assistance if they appeared, per The Connexion.

Other safety advice includes drinking water and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

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