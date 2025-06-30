Officials debate options after historic building suffers extensive hurricane damage: 'It's really special'

"It becomes the heart of the community."

A rural community in Florida is working to make extensive repairs to a historic building that has endured substantial damage following Hurricane Helene.

What's happening?

Last September, Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in the United States, causing 250 deaths and bringing significant damage to many communities. As noted by a report from the National Hurricane Center, it became the deadliest hurricane since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. One of the hardest-hit regions was the western coast of Florida, including Pinellas County.

As a result of the storm, over 28,000 homes reported damage. The storm brought historic storm surge, widespread flooding, and power outages. A large amount of debris also inflicted damage on nearby buildings. Ozona Village Hall, considered to be the oldest building in all of Pinellas County, was included in the list of buildings that received significant damage from the hurricane.

Located in Palm Harbor, Ozona Village Hall was built in 1900. It is owned and operated by the Ozona Village Improvement Society. The hall has served as a central gathering place for the community, hosting events such as dances, church services, plays, and social gatherings.

Why is Ozona Village Hall important?

Brian Smith, president of the Ozona Village Improvement Society, explained the historical significance of the building. "It used to be a library. It used to be a church," Smith told WTVT. "It's really special. It becomes the heart of the community. All of the meetings are in here."

As reported by Fox 13, the hall had undergone a small renovation just two months prior to Hurricane Helene. But Helene's powerful storm surge brought 3 feet of water into the hall, causing massive damage to the building.

In addition to the hall being damaged, several other items were also destroyed. These included documents, wall hangings, and even a piano. "Not only is it emotional and spiritual kind of to the community, but it's also a physical one because this is where we met, this is where we got together," Smith added.

While Hurricane Helene may have been the deadliest hurricane in 20 years, many climate experts believe that it may be a sign of things to come. With the continued rise of the global temperature, surface temperatures of our oceans are also increasing. This has the potential to help fuel stronger hurricanes.

What's being done about increasingly stronger hurricanes?

In an effort to combat rising global temperatures, many countries around the world have implemented initiatives to reduce harmful carbon pollution and adapt to the impacts of a rapidly evolving climate. These efforts include transitioning to renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and reducing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Communities have also opted to adapt to extreme climate events by building infrastructure that is resilient to sea-level rise and potential flooding. In Pinellas County, the Ozona Village Hall will undergo future renovations that aim to keep the building around for another 100 years. "We want to be able to elevate it and put it out of harm's way more than it already is so raise it maybe 4 or 5 feet," Smith said.

"We have a state earmark going to the legislature right now for $400,000, which would basically repair the inside of the hall, elevate it, and move it over."

