Drivers outraged after company announces drastic price hike in necessary supplies: 'More than a 100% rise for some'

British electric vehicle drivers received an unpleasant surprise recently when energy supplier Ovo overhauled rates on its popular "Charge Anytime" plan, according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

In the United Kingdom, EV drivers can opt into a specialized energy contract known as an "EV tariff," enabling them to access low rates in exchange for off-peak charging.

Ovo Energy's "Charge Anytime" plan boasted the most competitive rates on the UK market, The Guardian reported, at 7 pence (roughly $0.10) per kilowatt hour.

Understandably, the plan was popular — and newly announced changes to its structure framed as a "great opportunity" unilaterally enraged Ovo's Charge Anytime customers.

Under the new plan, rates could double to 14p per kilowatt hour (just under $0.20) if EV drivers didn't switch to a "new monthly plan" priced at £27.50, or around $36.80.

That flat rate included a 700-mile range, which necessarily hiked rates for low-mileage customers. By moving from kilowatt hours to mileage, the new plan also made usage rates less transparent to drivers.

Electric vehicle driver Chris Goddard switched to Ovo's Charge Anytime plan one week before the new pricing structure was disclosed, and he told The Guardian that the change was "an insult."

"One of the things that persuaded me to buy an electric car last month was Ovo's charging rates. The cheapest monthly payment plan will work out at more than a 100% rise for some," Goddard surmised — still cheaper per mile driven than petrol, aka gasoline, it should be noted, but obviously not as much so with that rug being pulled out from underneath.

Why is this important?

News of Ovo's controversial decision to restructure its EV tariff rates focused heavily on legitimately disgruntled drivers like Goddard, who'd cited Charge Anytime rates as a part of his decision to switch to an electric vehicle.

High-profile service conflicts like these amid surging EV adoption could scare drivers off going fully electric, and Ovo customers were vocally displeased about the sudden change.

In late September, news of Ovo's EV rate hikes appeared on Reddit's r/ElectricVehicleUK, where drivers expressed their ire.

"OVO seems hellbent on pushing their EV-owning customers to Octopus. I made the switch earlier this year when they decided to stop supporting my Ohme charger," one replied. Users on Reddit and Ovo's forum alike speculated that the supplier was becoming hostile to EVs.

"WTF! I currently do around 400-500 miles a month for around £10-15 and this is now going to double in price. It seems like they just don't want customers like me," another said.

"Absolutely fuming about this. We work from home and don't do mega miles," a third began, detailing the concerns of low-mileage EV drivers.

"My ev is due to be delivered within the next week and I changed to ovo specifically to get OVO anytime last month. It's a blatant scam," they added.

What's being done about it?

Drivers on Reddit mentioned a £95 fee to exit Ovo's Charge Anytime plan, a penalty that The Guardian indicated would be waived, per a spokesperson.

"We know it won't suit everyone, so we're waiving exit fees for customers who wish to leave," an unnamed representative said.

