New partnership set to solve major issue for EV owners: 'A major step towards accessible, affordable electric driving'

"Public smart charging is the catalyst we need to create a fairer, greener, and cheaper charging network."

A new corporate partnership is making electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for drivers in the United Kingdom.

As Renewable Energy Magazine reported, electric vehicle charging company Connected Kerb and technology consultancy Star have joined forces to optimize EV energy consumption and charge times.

One EV issue they are focusing on is ensuring that available charging stations accurately appear on iOS and Android mobile apps. The apps are being overhauled to be more user-friendly and reliable, now with the capabilities to manage accounts, streamline payments, access a charging station map, and set favorite locations.

🗣️ If you're thinking about buying an EV, which of these factors is most likely to convince you that it's a smart decision?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Public smart charging is the catalyst we need to create a fairer, greener, and cheaper charging network," Connected Kerb's Ben Boutcher-West told Renewable Energy. "We know that just under two-thirds of people in the U.K. don't have access to a home charger, which is why it's so vital that the public charging network has smart capabilities, allowing people from all walks of life to benefit from lower costs at off-peak times."

Charging your EV during off-peak electricity usage times is a helpful way to promote sustainable energy use and reduce overall charging costs for EV drivers.

This partnership is an example of how sustainability-focused companies can come together to use technology for the greater good by saving people money and helping the planet. User-friendly mobile apps are an effective way to enhance driver satisfaction and demonstrate how convenient it is to own an EV.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Beyond just the U.K., EVs are becoming more affordable and attractive to consumers worldwide.

Studies show that EV owners are happy with their purchases and encounter far fewer issues compared to gas-guzzling cars. When you opt for an EV, you save money on gas, keep pollution out of the air, and do your part to combat rising temperatures in our world today.

Boutcher-West told Renewable Energy Magazine: "Our nationwide rollout is a major step towards accessible, affordable electric driving for all."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.