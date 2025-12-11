Driver shares photos of life-threatening trend taking over US roadways: 'Chillingly dangerous'

"DMV needs to update its Driver's License restrictions when it comes to [this]."

A Reddit user posted photos of a truck that stood far above them despite their height of six feet three inches. The post also included an image that showed the same vehicle overturned after a crash, which heightened concerns about the risk of rollover.

The OP noted that the truck's owner relied on it for his tree removal business and needed the lift to reach remote job sites. The crash forced him to shut down the business.

The photo of the crash adds weight to the safety concerns people have with large vehicles. Oversized trucks place the driver high enough that anyone standing close to the front bumper disappears from view.

In tight spaces, tall front ends make it difficult to judge distance, which aligns with concerns raised by people in crowded parking lots. Pickup truck blind zones expand even further when a hood rises to chest level.

Pickup trucks make up over 20% of passenger vehicle sales in the United States. Their size has climbed as tariffs pushed smaller foreign models out of the market. These larger trucks also hit people higher on the body and exert more force on a smaller vehicle during a crash, according to Global Trade Magazine.

Aside from safety issues, large gasoline trucks burn significant fuel, which increases their pollution output. Transportation produces more than 16.2% of global carbon pollution, Our World in Data reported. The larger bodies and taller frames of these trucks add weight, resulting in more exhaust than standard models.





With oversized trucks burning more fuel, switching to cleaner drivetrains is a smart way to help reduce their environmental impact. Electric vehicles create no tailpipe pollution, and broader access to EVs or public transit provides communities with options that reduce reliance on oversized gasoline trucks.

Reddit commenters responded strongly to the photos.

One said, "Chillingly dangerous." They added that at their height, around five feet six inches, "I'd be like a little bug! And people so often end up rolling onto crosswalks and sidewalks while stopped."

Another replied, "DMV needs to update its Driver's License restrictions when it comes to large SUV and pickup trucks." They suggested that those driving large vehicles should take a driver's competency test.

One noted, "Glad everyone was okay, but also glad that f****** thing is off the road."

