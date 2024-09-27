Driver shares photo highlighting frustrating trend growing on U.S. roadways: 'It is scary'

"The problem is designing all of our infrastructure and society around cars."

A Redditor shared an image of their reasonably sized truck next to a huge truck to show how unnecessary it is to have a vehicle of such size.

Reddit users were stunned by the massive difference in the size of the vehicles and had a lot to say about the image and what it shows.

An avid cyclist posted an image in the r/f***cars subreddit of their Nissan truck parked next to a gigantic GMC truck. Their vehicle looks like a baby truck next to the GMC.

The Redditor said: "My hobby is parking my reasonably sized pickup next to behemoths."

The person also noted that they typically use their bike but use their truck to haul stuff around about once a week.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, heavy and medium-sized trucks make up 28% of the transportation-related polluting gases that warm the planet, 57% of the fine particulate matter, and 45% of nitrogen oxides for cars.

The Union of Concerned Scientists also noted that the fine particulate matter seriously threatens human health because it can enter our lungs.

In recent years, more and more electric trucks and SUVs have gone on the market. Last year, Ford teased an electric SUV set to be released in 2025. It has a smaller battery than previous electric vehicles of its size and has a range of 350 miles.

Unfortunately, driving is just a way of life in some places, and there is no way around it. But that doesn't mean you have to choose a car that will worsen the air quality and your health. You can make your next car an EV.

One Redditor agreed that driving is part of life in many places and said: "The problem is designing all of our infrastructure and society around cars and not prioritizing other methods of transportation that are better for communities."

Another noted the SUV and truck culture: "The oversized pickup/SUV culture is so prevalent where I live."

Another Redditor said: "It is scary."

