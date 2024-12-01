Shopper questions absurd prices on latest fashion trend: 'This should be illegal'

"Our wardrobes are becoming plastic bags in the shape of clothing."

Paying thousands of dollars for a jacket would feel like a tall ask for anybody — but as one shopper pointed out, paying those prices for synthetic materials makes the experience even more unsavory.

What's happening?

Fashion influencer Sannz (@sannaandclothes) posted a TikTok video where she highlighted this trend with screenshots of several high-priced synthetic items. "Can someone please explain to me when we all collectively decided to make €1,765 for faux leather acceptable?" she said.

"I totally get if you're vegan and don't want to wear leather. That's not the point," she continued. "I don't get why they're charging a premium for something that's way cheaper for them to make."

Each of the items she listed cost several hundred dollars, if not multiple thousands. Yet, she said, the cheaply manufactured polyurethane "doesn't look like it's very high quality and very durable." And while she noted that she hadn't seen these particular pieces in person, she lamented that "just from looking at it, it looks a bit plasticky."









Commenters agreed, expressing shock. "This should be illegal," one person said. "€1000+ for synthetic material is INSANE."

Why is this particularly concerning?

As Sannz pointed out, this overinflation of prices is happening across brands, driving up the cost of clothes across the industry.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"I feel like five years ago, inflation included, you would have been charged the same amount for a genuine leather jacket," she said. "And now they're charging you through the nose for something that's polyurethane."

The material itself is the other key concern. According to a study published in Environmental Science & Technology, polyurethanes are generally not recyclable and "are made principally from nonrenewable, fossil-fuel-derived resources."

The chemical components of synthetic clothing often include known carcinogens and toxins, such as the sinisterly named "forever chemicals" and microplastics.

One commenter remarked: "Our wardrobes are becoming plastic bags in the shape of clothing."

Sannz agreed. "I personally don't believe polyurethane is the best we can do, so I don't want to support that," she said.

Is it possible to find high-quality affordable clothing?

When it comes to clean materials and reasonable prices, many shoppers agree that the only viable approach is shopping secondhand.

"That might be the only way to get good affordable quality these days," Sannz said. "I think vintage natural fiber is the most sustainable option."

Other than thrift shops, secondhand clothing marketplaces and apps such as ThredUp and Facebook Marketplace and online Buy Nothing groups are exploding in popularity. Not only do these offer more affordable options, but they help to disincentivize the mass production of toxic synthetic materials.

"I actively seek out second hand leather goods," one commenter shared. "Shoes and jackets instead of short lived plastic trend products."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.