Lawmakers deal stunning blow to fashion giant Shein: 'Voted almost unanimously'

The French Senate has passed a game-changing law that will target fast fashion brands. Advertisements from these kinds of retailers will no longer be allowed in France.

"Senators in the upper house of parliament voted almost unanimously for a modified version of a bill passed by France's lower house last year, which aims to reduce the environmental impact of the textile industry," Reuters reported.

This is a significant change of pace and sets a bold tone. In company with promotions for "ultra" fast fashion brands such as Shein and Temu, advertisements for tobacco, dirty fuels, and medicines are also illegal. Placing fast fashion in the same group as these industries sends a powerful message about the danger they pose to sustainability and personal health.

"An amended version of the bill distinguishes between 'ultra' fast fashion and 'classic' fast fashion," according to Reuters. It drew criticisms from environmental groups that it was too easy on Europe-based mega-retailers such as Zara, H&M, and Kiabi. These brands are slightly elevated but still contribute massively to the excessive consumption and waste that draws criticism of the China-based companies.

"[The] clarifications [made by the Senate] make it possible to target players who ignore environmental, social, and economic realities, notably Shein and Temu, without penalising the European ready-to-wear sector," said Jean-François Longeot, chair of the Senate's Committee on Regional Planning and Sustainable Development.

This is a great first step in tackling consumerism and waste, though there is more to be done. Any amount of regulation on ultra fast fashion is necessary to address the 2.1 million tons of textile waste that is produced annually, according to Earth.org. "If the trend continues … fast fashion waste is expected to soar up to 134 million tonnes [around 148 million tons] a year by the end of the decade," it stated.

Intertwined with the rise of social media and influencer culture, fast fashion has been the norm for too long. This production style is highly profitable while negatively affecting consumers, even those who benefit from lower prices compared to conventional retailers. It's a commonplace talking point that clothes aren't made like they used to be, as these retailers have lowered the quality standard for all brands. Thrifting vintage clothing is now one popular and cost-effective way to find items that could be worn for years and passed down.

France is paving the way for other countries to prioritize citizens, local brands, and the environment by addressing this growing problem.

