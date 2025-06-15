Surprising new report reveals how France is reaping benefits of innovative energy strategy — here's what you need to know

France's approach sets it apart from other European countries.

France is currently producing 95% of its energy with clean sources.

Reuters reported that France's clean energy production is at a six-year high. While the country's wind and hydro power generation has dropped slightly, France has made up for it with solar.

Because of this, France's wholesale energy prices are about 25% to 35% lower than other European countries in 2025.

The country is also saving on energy by being smart about its sources. Reuters said some nuclear reactors are over 40 years old and require a lot of upkeep. Instead of investing in something that won't provide much, France focused on other energy sources.

According to Ember Energy, wholesale customers have paid an average of 73 euros ($82 USD) per megawatt hour (MWh) in France this year. In Germany, Poland, and Italy, the average prices this year have been 98 euros ($112), 107 euros ($122), and 125 euros ($143), respectively. Clean energy gives France a clear economic advantage.

France has also taken environmental action by banning short-haul domestic flights and setting up solar panels in parking lots. The latter has translated to more profit and clean energy for the country.

Using solar panels instead of dirty energy can also create cleaner communities. They can be a part of a health-conscious home upgrade process, and they can decrease air pollution.

