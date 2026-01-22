CEO speaks out amid face off with US government over $6 billion project: 'We take nothing for granted'

"We are dealing with this in a diligent manner."

A major offshore wind developer will push forward with completing a massive wind installation near Rhode Island after a federal judge overturned President Trump's effort to halt construction.

Ørsted, a Danish energy company, announced it intends to quickly finish Revolution Wind following the court's ruling in early January, per The New York Times. The $6.2 billion wind farm will power 350,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut once operational this year.

"We have seven turbines left to install," said Rasmus Errboe, Ørsted's chief executive, in an interview with the Times. He anticipates the facility will start producing electricity "within weeks."

"We are dealing with this in a diligent manner," Errboe noted. "We take nothing for granted."

The Trump administration halted five offshore wind installations last month due to national security concerns. Those facilities accounted for roughly $25 billion in planned spending and were expected to generate 10,000 jobs while serving as critical elements of Atlantic coast states' strategies to cut power-sector pollution.

Ørsted's shares jumped around 5% after the ruling, though financial experts have warned that further hurdles remain. The company continues battling over Sunrise Wind, another installation near New York's shoreline that remains frozen awaiting court proceedings.

Stopping work has cost Ørsted over $1.4 million each day for Revolution Wind and around $1.25 million for Sunrise Wind as payments continued for specialized ships and workforce expenses. These rising costs pushed the company to raise nearly $5 billion by selling stock in 2025.

Despite the uncertainty, the Revolution Wind plans demonstrate that offshore wind construction can overcome political resistance, establishing a potential model for additional renewable initiatives and bringing pollution-free electricity to regions looking to move on from fossil fuels.

Jenny Ping, analyzing the situation for Citigroup, wrote to investors that "risks of further policy intervention and cost inflation remain, given the Trump administration's concerns on offshore wind," per the Times.

