New Oregon policy prohibits building homes with ducted AC: 'Codes like these are necessary'

Under a new Oregon residential energy code, new houses built in the state must be equipped with heat pumps rather than ducted air conditioning units.

The state-mandated change is not only projected to save residents around $125 per month on their energy bills but also help curb pollution in local communities.

As Smart Cities Dive reported, the Oregon Building Code Division's Residential and Manufactured Structures Board recently approved the measure. Going forward, all new-construction buildings must have energy-efficient heat pumps, as outdated AC units are no longer allowed.

This decision will benefit residential energy customers, as experts anticipate natural gas utility rates to increase by nearly 60%. Last year, the Beaver State had to double its funding for the energy assistance program to help low-income families pay their utility bills.

In Oregon, the new building code is expected to save homeowners over $1,700 annually.

"As heat pump technology improves, codes like these are necessary to ensure that new buildings are taking full advantage of the benefits that these high-efficiency, non-polluting appliances offer," Dylan Plummer of the Sierra Club said.

When you upgrade to a heat pump, you can stay comfortable in your house even during cold weather. Compared with natural gas and other traditional heating and cooling systems, heat pumps also help you reduce harmful air pollution in your area.

So, while you save money each month, you'll also create a cleaner neighborhood with cleaner air for everyone.

"I've been installing heat pumps for years and have seen how cost-effective they can be for both builders and homeowners," Joshua Salinger of Birdsmouth Design-Build said of the new building code. "This update does just that, and puts best practice into our statewide code, protecting the homebuyer from rising energy costs."

Eleanor Ponomareff, city council president in Talent, added: "Our building codes are about the future we want and how we prepare for more extreme weather. This code improvement will help us both be safer and more resilient, and reduce pollution by relying more on clean sources of heat and cutting down energy waste."

