Homeowner shares first winter weather experience with a heat pump after 25 years of living with a gas furnace: 'Are these things that good?'

After 25 years of heating with gas, one Maryland homeowner took the plunge on a heat pump for their new home, harboring serious doubts about making the switch.

The scoop

Their concerns vanished when brutal winter weather put their system to the test. During the later stages of construction, the homeowner visited their house in the midst of a deep freeze, with temperatures ranging from -15 to 0 degrees Celsius (5 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit) for weeks.

"We went to the almost finished house when it was -10 C the night before and [it] was -5 while we were there and it was TOASTY. And the system was on regular heat without heat strips working. … Are these things that good?" they asked in the r/heatpumps forum on Reddit.

As confirmed in the comments, heat pumps are definitely that good. Upgrading your heating and cooling systems can put a serious dent in your utility bills and safeguard against rising energy prices. For example, Mitsubishi can help you better understand your home HVAC options and reduce your monthly energy costs with high-efficiency systems designed for your home and climate.





How it's helping

Heat pumps deliver consistent warmth to your home while slashing your energy bills compared to gas-based furnaces. You'll also avoid the maintenance headaches and safety risks that come with burning fuel in your home.

Modern heat pumps work efficiently, even in freezing temperatures, transferring heat from the outside air into your living space. This technology eliminates indoor air pollution from gas combustion and reduces the greenhouse gas emissions that warm our planet.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Are you ready to start saving? Check out these high-impact, eco-friendly improvements for your residence:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

You can also pair solar panels with electric appliances, such as heat pumps, to further reduce your utility costs. EnergySage makes it easy to find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget, saving up to $10,000 on installation costs.

The free Palmetto home app can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades when you complete unique challenges like cutting down on your home energy use.

What everyone's saying

As for our original poster and their new home in Maryland, the Reddit community was quick to show their support for their upgrade.

"Heat pumps work great at pulling the outside heat from the air and directing it indoors," shared one commenter.

"New house with modern insulation techniques should not have much issue with a properly installed heat pump," added another.

"Heat pumps can work great. Very efficient," someone else noted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



