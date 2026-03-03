  • Home Home

Homeowner shares first winter weather experience with a heat pump after 25 years of living with a gas furnace: 'Are these things that good?'

"Heat pumps can work great. Very efficient."

by Zachary Ehrmann
After 25 years of heating with gas, one Maryland homeowner took the plunge on a heat pump for their new home, harboring serious doubts about making the switch. Their concerns vanished when brutal winter weather put their system to the test.

Photo Credit: iStock

After 25 years of heating with gas, one Maryland homeowner took the plunge on a heat pump for their new home, harboring serious doubts about making the switch. 

The scoop

Their concerns vanished when brutal winter weather put their system to the test. During the later stages of construction, the homeowner visited their house in the midst of a deep freeze, with temperatures ranging from -15 to 0 degrees Celsius (5 to 32 degrees Fahrenheit) for weeks. 

"We went to the almost finished house when it was -10 C the night before and [it] was -5 while we were there and it was TOASTY. And the system was on regular heat without heat strips working. … Are these things that good?" they asked in the r/heatpumps forum on Reddit. 

As confirmed in the comments, heat pumps are definitely that good.


How it's helping

Heat pumps deliver consistent warmth to your home while slashing your energy bills compared to gas-based furnaces. You'll also avoid the maintenance headaches and safety risks that come with burning fuel in your home. 

Modern heat pumps work efficiently, even in freezing temperatures, transferring heat from the outside air into your living space. This technology eliminates indoor air pollution from gas combustion and reduces the greenhouse gas emissions that warm our planet.

What everyone's saying

As for our original poster and their new home in Maryland, the Reddit community was quick to show their support for their upgrade. 

"Heat pumps work great at pulling the outside heat from the air and directing it indoors," shared one commenter. 

"New house with modern insulation techniques should not have much issue with a properly installed heat pump," added another. 

"Heat pumps can work great. Very efficient," someone else noted.

