New recycling program sees billions of containers returned: 'This example has to be spread'

by Christine Dulion
Photo Credit: Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Romania is getting some pats on the back for its role in launching an ambitious recycling initiative in the country, as reported by Sustainability Magazine

The project developed a Deposit Return System (DRS) through a partnership with RetuRO. With this DRS, people purchase a product with an additional deposit (about $0.10 in Romania) and then get that money back when they return the packaging to a recycling collection center.

Since its introduction in late 2023, more than 3 billion containers have been returned in one year. With 98% of Romanians familiar with the DRS, it's no wonder the program saw a whopping 84% of all containers sold on the market returned in October 2024.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson said to Sustainability Magazine, "We are ready to support rolling out similar schemes in other countries," suggesting the company could introduce more convenient recycling programs globally.

Coca-Cola has rolled out similar initiatives before, like rewarding recycling at theme parks with prizes and supporting The Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup in Canada. Other mainstream brands, such as Nestlé and Triscuit, have also jumped on the sustainability bandwagon with moves to boost package recycling. 

This DRS incentivizes recycling and makes it easier for shoppers. Not only is that great for consumers who want convenient ways to live sustainably, but it helps keep waste out of landfills.

These kinds of initiatives point to a big shift in the corporate world toward sustainability, a win for both consumers and the environment. By investing in green programs, companies help reduce waste and conserve resources, as well as appeal to customers who are increasingly prioritizing environmental issues. For readers interested in supporting eco-friendly initiatives by big brands, they can check out this guide to learn more.

Mircea Fechet, the minister for the environment, waters, and forests, praised Romanian citizens, telling Sustainability Magazine: "They are the ones who make the most effort because they go back to the shops with all the containers. They are the true heroes of the DRS here in Romania."

"I believe that this example has to be spread around other countries," Romanian state counselor Mihaela Frăsineanu said. "They can look at the complexity of our system and build on our learnings. I believe that this can be an example for all the DRS in the world, not only in Europe."

