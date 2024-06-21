Founder launches new startup company after winning a seemingly impossible bet: 'We are just getting started'

Moving forward, Orange Charger hopes to scale its product after raising more than $6.5 million in its latest funding round.

An innovative new start-up, Orange Charger, was founded after CEO Nicholas Johnson lost a bet with one of his investors, according to TechCrunch.

The bet involved proving to Johnson he could handle his 48-mile commute to and from work for six months, charging his electric vehicle with only a level 1 outlet — a regular household 120-volt outlet. He was only allowed to plug in at a DC fast charging station for weekend road trips. Johnson told TechCrunch that the investor said if they won the bet, "You have to build me a prototype," and that is exactly what he did.

This exciting development revolutionizes EV charging by offering landlords a smart outlet that allows drivers to charge their EVs at home without installing expensive charging equipment. Landlords are also only charged when the charger is used instead of paying a fixed monthly fee, saving them money.

EV use is already on the rise, and this development could help drive this increase even further, especially among people living in apartments where finding overnight charging can be difficult.

EVs have become increasingly popular due to falling prices and tax incentives (through the Inflation Reduction Act). Advances in technology mean that they can also now match the driving range of a gas-fueled car, providing even more incentive for making the switch.

Choosing an EV can have a number of benefits, from saving money at the pump to improving air quality, which has several health benefits.

Using an EV also helps reduce toxic air pollution. Transportation is the biggest contributor of harmful polluting gases in the United States, accounting for 33% of planet-warming pollution. Switching to EVs can help reduce this pollution and protect our local environments. It can also help fight against increasing global temperatures.

Moving forward, Orange Charger hopes to scale its product after raising more than $6.5 million in its latest funding round.

In a blog on the company's website, Johnson said they have installed over 2000 outlets, stating, "We are just getting started."

