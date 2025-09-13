Experts push back on widespread conspiracy theories around wind farms: 'A challenge for communicators'

Myths continue to spread on social media, podcasts, and in political speech.

Wind power is one of the cleanest, cheapest, and fastest-growing energy sources in the world, but a wave of conspiracy theories is threatening public support for this crucial climate solution.

Wind farms generate near-zero heat-trapping pollution over their lifetime, require almost no water, have minimal impact on wildlife, and dramatically cut air pollutants compared to oil, gas, and coal plants.

Experts say they're also one of the quickest ways to add new, low-cost power to the grid.

A single 2-gigawatt offshore wind farm can be built and produce electricity in under two years, far faster than a nuclear plant producing similar power, which can take a decade.

That makes wind energy a vital part of the fight against a rising global temperature and the increasingly destructive extreme weather events that warmer days encourage.

However, The Conversation reported that researchers have found that opposition to wind farms is increasingly rooted in conspiracy thinking (centered in fears about modernity or government control) rather than concerns about costs, wildlife, or reliability.

A study published in the journal Nature Communications found that belief in conspiracies was a stronger predictor of anti-wind activism than age, gender, education, or political leanings, and that presenting facts was unlikely to ever change opponents' views.

That helps explain why myths that wind turbines "drive whales crazy," "cause blackouts," or "poison groundwater" continue to spread on social media, podcasts, and in political speech, despite being repeatedly debunked by research and scientists.

For example, reports from the Bureau of Ocean Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2023 found zero evidence linking offshore wind projects to whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast.

Similarly, peer-reviewed studies have found that most bird species are at low risk of population-level impacts from turbines, and ongoing design improvements continue to make wind farms safer for wildlife.

"Fossil fuels, and their effect on climate change, outweigh everything," Beth Scott, a professor in marine ecology at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, a wind energy leader, told the BBC. "Climate change is by far, by far the worst enemy, to all wildlife, and humans."

These conspiracy theories pose "a challenge for communicators and institutions committed to accelerating the energy transition," Kevin Winter, author of the study into misinformation around wind farms, said, per The Conversation.

Many environmental advocates stress that delaying clean energy projects means prolonging dependence on dirty energy, which drives extreme weather, harms public health, and costs communities billions in climate-related disasters. Wind power is one of the best solutions available.

