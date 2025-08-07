Officials unveil bold new energy strategy that could create nearly 50,000 jobs: 'A no-brainer'

England is launching its first onshore wind energy strategy, according to Reuters.

The plan includes removing barriers for turbines in progress, retrofitting existing turbines, and streamlining development processes. This strategy will be guided by a new committee, the Onshore Wind Council.

"Together we are forging a path forward for onshore wind in Great Britain, and we are committed to ensuring a successful implementation through a new Onshore Wind Council, which will oversee the execution of the strategy," said EDF Power Solutions CEO Matthieu Hue. "This is a critical part of making Britain a clean energy superpower and delivering energy security."

By providing these new supports, the British government is hoping to meet its goal of generating 27 gigawatts of onshore wind energy by 2030. Currently, the country is producing 16 GW of onshore wind energy. This plan follows on the lifting of a nine-year ban on onshore wind projects.

England is already in a strong position for wind energy. It currently generates 11.3 GW of offshore wind power, which amounts to 20% of global capacity. This puts it second only to China in offshore wind energy production, and it's likely to keep pace thanks to recent eligibility reforms.

Renewable energy is an important step in decarbonization. Gas and coal power are major contributors to atmospheric pollution, which exacerbate destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Increasing temperatures are also melting polar ice caps, which in turn is raising sea levels. This extreme weather has created global crises in food production and housing.

The sooner we can cut energy grid pollution, the sooner we can reduce these effects.

Britain has been making good progress on reducing energy pollution, having shut down its last coal power plant just last year. Solar panel installations are accelerating too.

On top of its environmental benefits, the British government was eager to highlight the economic benefits of scaling up offshore wind energy, including the creation of up to 45,000 jobs by 2030.

"Rolling out more onshore wind is a no-brainer — it's one of our cheapest technologies, quick to build, supports thousands of skilled jobs and can provide clean energy directly to the communities hosting it," said energy minister Michael Shanks.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.