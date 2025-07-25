The UK is installing solar panels at record levels — here's how lawmakers ushered in a new solar era

It's one of the smartest, most efficient ways to reduce your home's electricity costs and protect against future rate hikes.

At-home solar is booming across the United Kingdom — and it's about to get even easier for homeowners to plug in.

Nearly 100,000 rooftop solar systems were installed in the U.K. in the first half of 2025, a 22% increase from the same period last year, according to the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (and as reported by the Sustainable Times). It's the fastest rate of solar adoption the country has seen in a decade, thanks in large part to policy changes and falling prices.

That's great news for homeowners and the planet alike. Rooftop solar helps to cut down on expensive energy bills and lowers the harmful pollution that's overheating our atmosphere.

Installing solar panels is one of the smartest, most efficient ways to reduce your home's electricity costs and protect against future rate hikes.

Support for solar energy is sky-high in the U.K. — 86% of residents now say they support it. However, less than 6 percent of households have solar panels installed, largely due to upfront costs.

Installation prices have dropped significantly, falling from just over £10,400 (just under $14,000) in early 2023 to under £7,600 today (around $10,000). The U.K. government is also working on several initiatives to make solar even more affordable and accessible, including requiring solar panels on most new homes starting in 2027.

To help retrofit older homes, officials are developing new loan options with private lenders and revamping online tools to make the process easier. Commercial buildings could also see changes, with new guidelines aimed at removing lease-related barriers.

Going solar can bring your total energy costs down to nothing

But if you're hoping to claim your 30% solar tax credit, the clock is ticking. Congress is phasing out the popular program, so homeowners must complete their solar installations by the end of this year to qualify.

