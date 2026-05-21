After 700 signatures, New York town freezes AI data center projects and crypto mining

A small New York town is hitting pause on two of the most energy-intensive sectors in tech.

After more than a year of public pushback, the Oneonta Town Board unanimously backed a 12-month pause on new AI data centers and crypto mining facilities.

What's happening?

According to WBNG, the board approved a yearlong halt on proposed artificial intelligence data centers and crypto mining operations.

The vote followed months of resident concern about a possible Eco-Yotta facility on County Highway 9.

WBNG reported that local opposition had been building for months, with hundreds of residents attending town board meetings and pressing officials to keep these projects out.

Town Supervisor Will Rivera said the decision reflected that public response.

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"We had over 700 of our constituents who submitted the petition to us sharing that they do not approve of these kinds of facilities being developed," Rivera said.

The vote is notable because it did not just delay one proposal. It created a temporary barrier for an entire category of development while the town considers what should happen next.

Why does it matter?

Across the country, communities are increasingly grappling with what large AI data centers and crypto mining operations could mean for electricity demand, water use, noise, land use, and local infrastructure.

AI remains closely tied to the energy grid in ways that are both promising and complicated. On one hand, AI tools can improve grid management, forecast demand, and support cleaner energy systems.

On the other hand, the servers powering AI consume enormous amounts of electricity and water. If demand rises quickly, it can strain local systems; increase costs; and raise concerns about pollution, security, misuse, and other unintended consequences.

For residents, those risks can feel immediate. If a large facility sharply increases power demand, communities may worry about reliability, environmental impacts, and whether energy bills could rise.

Crypto mining, in particular, has drawn scrutiny for the amount of electricity it uses.

The Oneonta vote shows how those broader questions are now landing at the local level, where cities and citizens are often forced to make decisions before the long-term impacts are fully understood.

What's being done?

For now, Oneonta is creating time. The 12-month moratorium gave officials space to address community concerns and decide whether stricter rules — or even a ban — should follow.

Rivera made clear that the board views the pause as part of a larger effort to address the possible harms associated with these facilities. In other words, the town is not simply postponing a decision on one proposal but considering what it wants future development to look like.

For residents in other communities, the Oneonta example offers a reminder that local meetings, petitions, and zoning debates can shape what gets built.

People concerned about data centers or mining operations can monitor planning agendas, attend hearings, and ask officials about expected energy and water demands.

Those conversations also do not have to reject technology outright. Communities can instead push for clearer standards, stronger oversight, and development that aligns with local priorities rather than projects that are accepted without public scrutiny.

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