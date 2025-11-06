Scientist debunks misleading claims by senior US official: 'Stop cherry-picking'

"They want profit over everything."

A scientist is fighting back against climate misinformation following the passage of One Big Beautiful Bill.

Chris Gloninger (@meteorologistchris) shared a video on TikTok debunking anti-renewables talking points from energy secretary Chris Wright. The Department of Energy head claimed that 3% of U.S. primary energy came from wind, solar, and batteries.

However, Gloninger clarifies that these sources generated nearly a quarter of the country's electricity. This stat is backed up by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The EIA also states that renewables make up 9% of total primary energy production, triple what Wright claimed.

"Stop cherry-picking," Gloninger says in his TikTok.

The creator also shuts down Wright's claims that the One Big Beautiful Bill "unshackled oil, gas, and coal development." Gloninger points out that ExxonMobil made more profit in 2022 by drilling less and charging more for gas. Meanwhile, he says thousands of drilling permits sit unused on companies' behests. A report from Oil and Gas Watch supports this claim, saying 6,000 approved permits for oil and gas companies have sat idle.

In his TikTok, Gloninger highlights an ongoing issue in this political environment: climate misinformation. A recent study found that nearly a quarter of Congress expressed doubts over the validity of human-caused planetary warming.

This rhetoric helps advance the agendas of dirty energy companies that contribute to the heat-trapping pollution clogging our atmosphere. Our communities are directly impacted by rising temperatures because they supercharge extreme weather events that cause severe damage.

While politicians might deny the effects of the changing climate, everyday people deal with the consequences. These include food insecurity, health problems, and property damage. It is important to educate ourselves about the climate so we aren't misled by incorrect talking points. We can help each other by taking action in our local communities to combat these issues.

In the comments of Gloninger's video, viewers were not falling for the "lies," as the creator put it.

"I love it when oil and gas are victims," one said. "Unshackled, my butt. They've never been shackled since the beginning of their existence."

"They want profit over everything," another wrote.

