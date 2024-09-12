Study uncovers nearly quarter of Congress members doubt fundamental scientific fact: 'It's definitely concerning'

This misalignment will likely hinder efforts to create a cleaner future for all.

A recent study has revealed that nearly a quarter of U.S. Congress members have vocalized doubts about the reality of human-caused atmospheric pollution, according to the Guardian.

This proportion doesn't reflect the public's growing concern about the environment's future.

What's happening?

Of our 535 federal representatives, 123 have made statements questioning climate change's existence or human causes, according to the Center for American Progress. This statistic makes the U.S. an outlier among developed nations regarding climate perspectives at the highest levels of government.

"It's definitely concerning," said the report's author, Kat So, campaign manager for energy and environment campaigns at the Center for American Progress.

Why is climate change denial in Congress concerning?

The gap between public opinion and political representation could slow the United States' progress in addressing environmental challenges.

Only about 11% of Americans dismiss climate science findings, according to polling from Yale University, but nearly 23% of Congress members express such views. This misalignment will likely hinder efforts to create a cleaner future for all.

Thankfully, public awareness and concern about our changing environment are growing. More than half of Americans say they're "alarmed" or "concerned" about climate issues, and this shift in public opinion is bound to become a powerful force for positive change.

What's being done about climate change denial in Congress?

The number of representatives expressing doubts about climate science has steadily declined in recent years, down from 150 in 2019.

Moreover, growing public concern is motivating action. Many communities across the country are reducing their environmental impact, taking steps from investing in clean energy to promoting sustainable transportation options.

You can be part of this positive change, too. Stay informed about your representatives' positions on environmental issues, and communicate your concerns to your elected officials. Write letters, call their offices, and participate in peaceful protests.

Voting for candidates who prioritize evidence-based environmental policies is another powerful way to make your voice heard.

You can also make a difference by reducing your environmental impact. This might include installing energy-efficient appliances or choosing plant-based meals more often. Every small step counts.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.