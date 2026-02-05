New York residents demand answers from utility company after skyrocketing energy prices leave families scrambling: 'My bill tripled in the past month'

"We need help and [they] must be investigated."

The New York State Electric and Gas Company (NYSEG) is receiving heavy backlash from customers who are seeing an astronomical increase in their utility bills this January, Mid-Hudson News reported.

"My bill tripled in the past month and when you call them they are useless," Carmen Diaz said.

According to the utility company, a major driver behind the rising prices is that temperatures were predicted to be roughly 8% colder in December than last year, so it took more energy than before to keep homes at the usual temperature. But a second, undeniable factor is the skyrocketing cost of fossil fuels and energy in general, driven by the withdrawal of federal funding for clean energy, increased reliance on imported fuel, and increased energy use by AI data centers.

According to Mid-Hudson News, residents reported bills anywhere from two to 10 times higher than in past months. Gloria Maloney saw a single-month increase from $302 to $716. "We need help and NYSEG must be investigated," she said, per the publication. Loren Goldberg said past bills ranged from $60 to $120, while current rates have reached $600 per month. And according to Maloney, even greater hikes have been proposed for this year.





One way to avoid increasing bills like these is to install solar panels, which don't use external fuel and are much less vulnerable to fluctuating prices. They also help during outages when paired with battery storage. You have multiple options, so check out TCD's Solar Explorer to learn more and save up to $10,000.

NYSEG also encouraged homeowners to take advantage of programs that subsidize energy bills, such as the Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Assistance Program.

