Coalition of over 200 organizations fights back after data centers spur 'outrageous' energy bills: 'Something Americans really do care about'

cA coalition of more than 230 environmental groups has called for a national moratorium on the construction of new data centers in the United States.

According to The Guardian, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth, and Food and Water Watch joined a plethora of local organizations around the country in calling for a ban on new data centers, which comes amid growing backlash to the AI boom and soaring energy prices.

"I've been amazed by the groundswell of grassroots, bipartisan opposition to this, in all types of communities across the U.S.," Emily Wurth, managing director of organizing at Food and Water Watch, said, per the publication.

"Everyone is affected by this, the opposition has been across the political spectrum. A lot of people don't see the benefits coming from AI and feel they will be paying for it with their energy bills and water.





Wurth pointed to "outrageous utility price rises" as a major concern, adding that this is "something Americans really do care about." Households can guard against rising energy costs by investing in solar energy. The technology can significantly reduce electricity costs, even reaching $0.

TCD's Solar Explorer can help you get started, connecting you with vetted installers and potentially saving up to $10,000 on solar installations.

As the tech industry has pumped more and more money into AI — incorporating their large language models and generative systems into everything from your email account to web searches to home appliances — they've needed to build new, massive data centers that consume incredible amounts of power a day.

That demand for power has increased energy prices by an average of 13% in much of the U.S., and it has forced power companies to rely more heavily on polluting energy sources like oil, natural gas, and coal to meet those needs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

But the impact doesn't stop there.

Data centers run extremely hot and need water to stay operational. According to projections, AI data centers alone will need 6.4 trillion gallons of water to function by 2027, and all of that water comes directly from the stores people rely on in day-to-day life.

The swift increase in data centers could see 44 million tons of carbon pollution added to the atmosphere by 2030, according to The Guardian.

"The rapid, largely unregulated rise of data centers to fuel the AI and crypto frenzy is disrupting communities across the country and threatening Americans' economic, environmental, climate and water security," the organizations said in their letter.

It's unclear whether the pushback against data centers from these organizations will have a significant impact, but it is the latest sign that people are starting to question their use and the power demands they create, even as they continue to be built around the world.

In the meantime, homeowners can use TCD's Solar Explorer to switch to solar energy and drive down their monthly bills. The upfront costs of solar panels can be prohibitive for some, but Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program offers $0-down options that can reduce utility rates by 20%.

However, EnergySage can help those who want to buy their own system outright, providing quotes from local, vetted installers and providing details on available incentives that could save you thousands of dollars.

Pairing solar energy with an energy-efficient HVAC system can further reduce energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to find the system for your home and budget, potentially saving up to 50% on heating and cooling. Meanwhile, the free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



