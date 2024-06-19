Nutella announces recipe adjustment for its iconic hazelnut spread: 'A delicious new choice'

"This further addition to the Nutella family will deliver the same unmistakable experience."

If you're nuts about hazelnuts but prefer your chocolate without the milk, Nutella has just answered your prayers. Detailed in reporting by Plant Based News, Ferrero — the company that owns Nutella — solidified rumors and confirmed to the outlet that it will release Nutella Plant-Based in some European countries in the fall of 2024.

While few other details are currently available — such as which countries the product will be available in or how much it will cost — reports state that it will be vegan-certified.

Ferrero's decision to release a vegan version of the spread comes amid increasing interest in plant-based diets throughout Europe. A 2023 survey found that 28% of Europeans eat one plant-based alternative once a week, with milk alternatives being the most popular.

Eating plant-based foods, even if it's only some of the time, benefits both human health and that of the environment.

Agriculture makes up over a tenth (11%) of the world's planet-warming pollution. Reducing the demand for meat and dairy will likely reduce this pollution.

Further, research has shown that plant-based diets increase longevity and lower the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The plant-based craze is not just catching on in Europe, either. Consumers worldwide are shifting to a more plant-based diet, and many major companies are taking the cue by enacting their own eco-friendly initiatives and making it easier than ever for hungry people to eat less meat and dairy.

To name a few of the trendsetters, Kraft Mac & Cheese went dairy-free for the first time in 85 years, Oscar Mayer launched plant-based hot dogs, brats, and sausages, and Hershey's has added two dairy-free products.

So, Plant-Based Nutella will find itself in good company, and Ferrero is right to get its seat on the trend train.

"At Ferrero, we are always scouting and exploring new categories and emerging food trends," a spokesperson for the company said. "By leveraging innovative spirit and decades of expertise of our beloved global brands, we are now preparing to launch Nutella Plant-Based (in a few European countries) starting in autumn 2024. This further addition to the Nutella family will deliver the same unmistakable experience replacing milk with vegetal ingredients, offering a delicious new choice able to welcome even more people into the brand."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.