Officials take action as concerns arise about nuclear power plants: 'Preparing for that possibility'

Malaysia has taken a major step toward strengthening public and environmental safety with the rollout of a newly amended nuclear regulatory law. Officials say it's designed to tighten oversight as the country weighs nuclear power as part of its long-term energy future.

The Atomic Energy Licensing Bill (Amendment) 2025 officially took effect on Dec. 1, according to the Edge Malaysia. The changes come as the government evaluates whether nuclear energy could help meet its goal of reaching net-zero pollution by 2050, while also addressing concerns around safety, waste, and accountability.

Under the updated law, anyone involved with atomic energy is required to be licensed, including for the possession or use of radioactive materials, operation of radiation generators, management of radioactive waste, and the construction or decommissioning of nuclear-related facilities. The amendment also introduces a new permit system for cross-border activity, making it illegal to import, export, or transport nuclear materials or technology without government approval.

Violations can carry serious consequences. Anyone found illegally moving nuclear or radioactive materials across borders could face up to 10 years in prison, fines of up to $123,300, or both. The law also criminalizes the intentional misuse of radioactive materials if it is meant to cause injury, death, or environmental damage.

The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation said the expanded framework strengthens protections for workers, the public, and the environment by embedding international standards for nuclear safety and security. Supporters say the law reassures residents that any future nuclear activity, such as recycling radioactive waste, will be tightly regulated. It also requires clearer decommissioning plans and long-term waste management strategies, making sure radioactive materials are monitored throughout their entire lifecycle.

Nuclear energy is a complex topic. While it can produce large amounts of low-pollution electricity and support energy security, it also raises concerns around radioactive waste, high upfront costs, and long-term safety. Malaysia's new legislation doesn't settle that debate, but it does put firmer rules in place before decisions are made.

"Although Malaysia will only decide on the use of nuclear energy for electricity after 2030, this amendment represents a step in preparing for that possibility, as we cannot being preparations only after a decision has been made," said Science, Technology, and Innovation minister Chang Lih Kang.

