  • Tech Tech

Scientists use incredible robot dog to tackle dangerous task: 'Huge potential for the future'

These computer-powered pups are multitalented.

by Patrick Long
These computer-powered pups are multitalented.

Photo Credit: AtkinsRéalis

Efforts to safely decommission nuclear sites took an interesting turn. AtkinsRéalis, a Canadian engineering firm, successfully employed a Boston Dynamics robot dog to work in a hazardous site while they controlled it from a remote location. This exciting development can mean big things for the future.

The remote-controlled mission took place at Sellafield in Cumbria, England. Sellafield is a large nuclear site that generated nuclear power between 1956 and 2003. Currently, the site processes and stores nuclear waste. However, as the structures that store that waste continue to age and degrade, the risk of catastrophe increases.

That's why the site is slowly being decommissioned. The plan is to have the project squared away by 2125, with a total estimated cost of well over $100 billion.

However, those plans, which began in 2005, were unable to account for the sort of technology that could be employed just two decades later. Boston Dynamics' Spot robot, for instance, did not become commercially available until 2020. These computer-powered pups are multitalented, and they may just revolutionize nuclear decommissioning. 

Working in tandem with Sellafield Ltd., AtkinsRéalis used a custom Spot robot to inspect the site, gather data, and perform cleanup tasks. It was all done from the safety of an offsite location using live-streamed footage on a highly secure virtual access network.

"Operators working from an immersive room at the Westlakes Science Park in Whitehaven, West Cumbria, have proven they can remotely operate a robot on the Sellafield site safely and securely, with huge potential for the future of our clean-up mission," a joint statement from the U.K. Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Sellafield said. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The implications of this successful mission are tremendous for the gargantuan project of decommissioning Sellafield, but they extend well beyond that. 

Projects similar to this one are occurring in places all over. Employing remote-controlled robots to do dangerous work on these sites can help keep humans from risking their lives. It can also provide quicker, more effective cleanup, meaning surrounding communities and the environment will be safer, too. 

Nuclear energy has tremendous potential to help humanity, and recent breakthroughs have made it even more viable. However, there are serious risks involved with anything involving radioactive waste. The success of this project may offer a way to mitigate those risks. 

Do you feel safe drinking the tap water where you live?

Always 👍

Most of the time 🙂

Not usually 😟

Never 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x