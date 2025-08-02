Amazon unveils plans for massive $20 billion facilities with game-changing features: 'Now is our time'

Data. You can't see it, smell it, or touch it. But when you're sitting on your couch binge-watching Netflix, placing your DoorDash order, or even gaming on your PS5, it's there.

Everything, even the sentence you're reading now, has to pass through data centers, which have huge appetites for energy. And soon Amazon will build two more in Pennsylvania using cleaner nuclear power.

JD Supra reported that Amazon Web Services will spend $20 billion over the next 10 years to build the data centers, which will be powered by carbon-free nuclear energy. It's a significant investment — and a bold signal that Amazon wants to lead the next wave of artificial intelligence and cloud computing without burning even more dirty fuel.

This shift matters. A lot. AI tools such as ChatGPT and Copilot are surging in popularity, and they demand huge amounts of electricity. Amazon's new facilities are trying to flip the story — from massive polluters to cleaner-energy solutions.

But big builds come with big questions. JD Supra noted concerns about who'll foot the bill — whether it's taxpayers or energy customers. There are worries about nuclear waste, water usage, and that regulations could change mid-project. "When these questions go unanswered," JD Supra wrote, "communities become concerned regarding what to expect."

People have reason to be cautious. In Virginia and other states, residents have raised alarms about noise, light pollution, and the stress that large tech facilities create in neighborhoods. Others fear that cleaner-energy promises might mask long-term environmental tradeoffs, though research shows continued dirty fuel pollution would be much more harmful in the long term.

Amazon's own track record hasn't always inspired confidence. Its data centers have been linked to local pollution issues and huge energy use. One report revealed how its cooling systems could strain regional water supplies (Amazon turned to recycled water to help offset this). Another highlighted community backlash over poor quality-of-life impacts.

Still, Amazon has made some meaningful changes. It's rolled out electric delivery vans and replaced plastic packaging with recyclable paper. Now, nuclear-powered data centers may be next on the list.

While the word "nuclear" can evoke fear given the potential for very rare yet devastating accidents, research suggests most Americans support incorporating more nuclear energy into the U.S. grid, boosting energy security with a low-carbon, always-on energy source that is one of the safest forms of energy around, according to Our World in Data.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is optimistic about what this project means for his constituents.

"For too long, we've watched as towns across Pennsylvania got hollowed out and left behind. No more. Now is our time to rebuild those communities and invest in them. This investment in Pennsylvania starts reversing that trend," Shapiro said at a news conference.

Are these data centers a sign of progress or just good PR? That's up to the people living next to them.

