Amazon announces innovative approach to solve major issue with its data centers: 'Understand the value'

Amazon will cool its data centers with recycled water in Georgia and across the United States, saving 33 million gallons of water yearly in the Peach State alone, reported the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The company plans to use this approach at more than 120 sites nationwide by 2030. When fully implemented, the water recycling program is expected to save approximately 530 million gallons of water annually nationwide.

This water-saving strategy is particularly important for metro Atlanta, which frequently experiences drought conditions. Amazon has successfully used this cooling method at facilities in Virginia and California, showing it works well in different regions.

Data centers require constant cooling and use large amounts of water. By switching to treated wastewater for cooling instead of drawing from drinking water supplies, Amazon can protect community resources while keeping its operations running smoothly.

For Douglas County residents, this program is beneficial. County water officials have worked with Amazon for a year and a half to create more sustainable water practices. The new cooling systems use 85% less water than standard approaches, helping safeguard water supplies when they're needed most.

The water you drink stays in your community when companies recycle wastewater instead of tapping into fresh supplies. This approach helps keep water systems functioning even during dry spells, when every drop matters.

Although Amazon hasn't named every Georgia location that will use recycled water, the company has shared plans for data centers in both Butts and Douglas counties. A related company also bought property in Covington early in 2024.

"Amazon and DDCWSA understand the value of water," said Gil Shearouse, executive director at the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, in a statement about the collaboration between his organization and the company.

When data centers in your area use recycled water, it means less pressure on drinking water supplies. This is particularly valuable during summer, when water demand rises and reservoir levels fall.

