US military airlifts crucial technology in push to test burgeoning energy source: 'Today is history'

Nuclear power is making progress in the United States following an impressive technological feat, according to NPR.

What's happening?

A 5-megawatt nuclear reactor was delivered to Utah by military aircraft on Feb. 15. Once operational, it should provide enough energy to power about 5,000 homes. The fuel for the small modular reactor will be delivered separately.

"Today is history. A multi-megawatt, next-generation nuclear power plant is loaded in the C-17 behind us," Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Why is nuclear power important?

Nuclear energy has the potential to meet rapidly rising demands, thanks to the proliferation of artificial intelligence data centers. This would be a cleaner option than the gas generators that many AI facilities are increasingly relying upon.

Once online, nuclear energy has the potential to displace sources such as coal and gas, which contribute to atmospheric pollution and exacerbate destructive weather patterns. Nuclear power generates no such pollution during operation, though solar and wind energy sources are cleaner (no long-lasting radioactive waste) and renewable.

As it stands, nuclear energy contributes about 19% of America's grid power, while wind provides 10%, and solar 4%. Gas power continues to dominate with a 43% share, followed by coal with 16%.

That said, nuclear power isn't without its costs. Reliable, long-term nuclear waste management needs to be in place. Also, facility construction times can be long, though the new microreactor format is designed to alleviate this problem. SMRs have yet to be proven, however. Canada has recently broken ground on North America's first such reactor.

What's being done about nuclear power?

President Donald Trump recently enabled the expedited rollout of SMRs by consolidating the power needed to deploy nuclear generators. Under this plan, another similar reactor is headed to Tennessee.

"The American nuclear renaissance is to get that ball moving again, fast, carefully, but with private capital, American innovation, and determination," Wright said.

The upcoming plant in Utah is expected to be running by July 4, selling power on a test basis next year, and will be fully commercialized by 2028.

