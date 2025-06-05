Officials break ground on futuristic nuclear power project: 'The most resilient energy future any country has ever seen'

"We are confident we will be able to deliver."

Canada is leading the Group of Seven in developing new nuclear energy technology with the construction of the first of four small modular reactors in Ontario, the Associated Press reported.

The government's Ontario Power Generation will proceed with its plan to construct the first of four SMRs at its Darlington nuclear site. It will be North America's first commercial, grid-scale reactor and is expected to be in service by the end of 2030, supplying low-carbon power to about 300,000 homes.

"We are protecting Ontario by building the most resilient energy future any country has ever seen," Stephen Lecce, Ontario's minister of energy and mines, told the AP.

Small modular reactors are advanced nuclear reactors with lower power output and capacity than traditional plants. They're also more compact and flexible, ideal for sites that can't host large nuclear plants. Their modular design makes them more affordable, saving costs and construction time.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, SMRs can pair with renewables such as wind and solar to make these energy sources more efficient and support the cleaner energy transition. SMRs can help reduce pollution and improve air quality for communities, though it's worth noting that the Union of Concerned Scientists has registered concerns about how the tech is less proven and brings some safety concerns worthy of close attention.

Ontario's investment marks a significant step toward a cleaner grid — showing how next-gen nuclear can play a key role alongside renewables.

Other countries are also investing in advanced nuclear technology to meet rising energy demands without adding pollution. In the United States, Bill Gates' energy company TerraPower broke ground in Wyoming with the world's first coal-to-nuclear power plant.

As cleaner technologies and renewables continue to evolve, individuals can contribute to the transition by embracing home-based solutions.

One of the best ways consumers can benefit from clean energy innovations is by installing solar panels, which can cut household energy bills to nearly $0. EnergySage offers free quote comparison services, making it easy for homeowners to connect with vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

"With the province's robust nuclear supply chain and our successful track record on nuclear projects … we are confident we will be able to deliver the first SMR unit for Ontario on time and on budget," OPG President and CEO Nicolle Butcher said in a news release.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, the minister of finance for Ontario, said: "This is a proud achievement for Ontario — this small modular reactor project is not only powering our future, it is driving real results for our economy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



