Eye-opening report reveals powerful solution to global energy crunch: 'It's never been more urgent'

A new report detailed the potential of nuclear power to provide emerging economies with abundant clean energy.

The Rockefeller Foundation published a study on how nuclear energy can meet rising electricity demand in Brazil, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, the Philippines, Rwanda, and South Africa. The research was based on various modeled scenarios showing power system evolution in those countries from 2025 to 2050.

The report found that nuclear power could complement renewables like solar and wind in the push for zero-carbon energy systems.

This could impact up to 2 billion people across these emerging markets. Researchers said that nuclear could provide about 30% of power in the eight countries by 2050. This includes power generated by next-generation small modular reactors. Combined with renewables, nations could cut the cost of power by up to 31%.

The findings emphasized that it is possible to meet rapidly rising energy demand in a sustainable way.

While the world experiences an energy crisis, many wealthy nations are still funneling billions into dirty gas and oil projects in developing nations. Gas and oil are not only limited in supply, but they also contribute to global warming, which is causing destructive extreme weather events. This dirty energy is further risking our livelihoods by increasing the risk of health issues like asthma and cancer.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Nuclear energy has its risks, but many people have misconceptions about it. While waste is dangerous when improperly disposed of, scientists have taken steps over the years to improve the technology and make it safer.

For example, molten salt reactors have gained traction because they operate at high temperatures and have great thermal efficiency compared to traditional reactors. Plus, nuclear energy has the potential to provide virtually limitless energy, so it is a worthwhile source to continue developing.

Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, president of The Rockefeller Foundation, said that the report demonstrates nuclear power's importance for building a future with "resilient, reliable, and affordable electricity."

"As global energy demand grows, it's never been more urgent to explore new technological pathways for emerging economies to access power and unlock opportunity for their people," he said in a news release. "This report demonstrates how nuclear energy can play a critical role in meeting that need with clean, continuous power."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



