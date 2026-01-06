Government drops $800 million on 2 nuclear technology projects: 'Shaping the nation's ... future'

"Will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need."

The United States is making a big investment in small modular nuclear reactors.

In a recent development, the Department of Energy allocated $800 million to two projects tasked with bringing the novel devices online by the early 2030s, according to a news release.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the SMRs "will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need" to fuel manufacturing and data centers.

SMRs have about a third of the generating capacity of a traditional nuclear reactor. They're far smaller, portable, and cheaper to build, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Some are already operating globally, and the World Nuclear Association's project locator identified numerous planned efforts in North America. Westinghouse is set to have an SMR online in Saskatchewan by 2029, as one example.

The DOE's latest funding round invested in projects with the Tennessee Valley Authority and New Jersey's Holtec Government Services, each receiving half of the allotment, according to the release.

The TVA planned to deploy a GE SMR at the Clinch River Nuclear site, and to "accelerate the deployment of additional units with Indiana Michigan Power and Elementl," a nuclear project developer. The TVA supplies power to 10 million people in several states.

Holtec intends to place two SMRs at the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station site in Covert, Michigan, with plans to take orders from abroad. It envisions being a "one-stop shop," from supply chain organization to electricity sales.

The nuclear projects are part of a broader government effort to reinvigorate the country's nuclear development.

In a statement, the White House cited energy independence, national security, and the need to power AI technology as key factors. Goldman Sachs estimated that AI-related electricity demand would increase 165% by 2030.

However, the technology has critics. Nuclear waste, radiation, weapons proliferation, and high costs are among the concerns voiced by the Natural Resources Defense Council, specifically about SMRs.

Jane Fonda protested Microsoft's plan to reopen a portion of Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, the site of a 1979 meltdown, to power its computing.

New York-based financial advisory firm Lazard reported that solar energy is among the cheapest and fastest to develop, but nuclear provides abundant energy with no smog.

That's a major improvement over coal and gas, and a boon for air quality. The American Lung Association said that air pollution particles impact human health at every stage of life.

Moreover, nuclear waste is widely misrepresented in popular culture; the fuel and waste come in the form of ceramic pellets, not ooze. The U.S. produces enough to fill less than half of an Olympic-sized swimming pool annually, which is safely stored, per the DOE.

In the meantime, the government and developers are on board with SMR development, and the DOE's funding announcement could signal more news in the sector.

"This award affirms TVA's continued leadership in shaping the nation's nuclear energy future," CEO Don Moul told the Engineering News-Record.

