Lawmakers spark debate with controversial proposal for crypto mining industry: 'Untapped capacity'

A new law proposed in France could make use of extra nuclear energy for bitcoin mining.

This potential concept is backed by France's right-wing Rassemblement National party, according to a report by Sustainability Times. It would further integrate digital assets into the country's economy and build mining hardware on-site at nuclear sites.

France generates more nuclear power than any other country in the European Union, and the proposed legislation would utilize the surplus so it doesn't go to waste. The lawmakers pushing for this are calling it secure, profitable, and a low-carbon solution for bitcoin.

This is a complicated issue to solve. Some cryptocurrencies have massive energy demands that hurt the environment. But crypto also has the potential to be powered by clean energy projects and even finance them.

Using surplus nuclear power is a mostly novel approach for producing crypto, although Pakistan recently began using extra coal-plant capacity for bitcoin mining and its artificial intelligence data centers. Because bitcoin requires so much power, excess energy may be one of the most sustainable options for meeting that need.

"This approach could capture value from the two-thirds of heat generated by nuclear fission that currently gets lost before reaching the grid. By using this untapped capacity, France could enhance its position in the digital economy without exacerbating its energy footprint," Sustainability Times said.

The possible new law also marks a clear shift in France's political climate. The right-wing party that is proposing this previously called for a nationwide ban on all cryptocurrencies. It is now embracing it as a business-friendly industry.

This isn't the only solution in the works to make bitcoin mining more sustainable. SolarBank is planning to use earnings from producing solar energy and invest them in crypto to offset the energy used to produce it.

Soluna is also building a new data center on 60 acres of land located near a wind farm that will convert excess renewable energy into power for AI and crypto mining.

