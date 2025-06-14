Officials move forward with controversial initiative to power AI and bitcoin: 'Concerns have risen'

"Cryptocurrency mining has not been welcomed in every corner of the world."

Pakistan just earmarked 2,000 megawatts of electricity for bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data centers, according to Reuters. While it's a bold and controversial move that could reshape the country's tech sector and economy, it's raising questions about energy use and environmental impact.

What is Pakistan's bitcoin and AI power plan?

This plan involves Pakistan allocating 2,000 MW by utilizing surplus energy.

According to a statement by the nation's finance division, the announcement marks the "first phase of a broader, multistage digital infrastructure rollout," which is set to transform Pakistan's digital transformation efforts.

The plan is also part of a broader strategy that aims to monetize the country's excess energy, create new jobs, repurpose some of its underutilized coal plants, and generate additional income for the government.

Why Pakistan's energy strategy matters now

Pakistan sees AI and crypto mining as potential growth engines for its struggling economy. Over the last 50 years, it has been considered one of the poorest economies in South Asia.

Several factors, including population expansion, high inflation rates, trade deficits, and debt, are among the drivers of this economic struggle. As Pakistan seeks to legalize cryptocurrency, the initiative aims to attract foreign investment and establish itself as a regional hub for emerging technologies.

However, bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive process, often criticized for its environmental toll.

"BTC has grown as a financial instrument, yet concerns have risen due to its consensus mechanism, which requires miners to consume large amounts of electricity. As this energy is largely derived from oil, gas, or coal, it increases pollution and causes significant environmental damage," according to an analysis published in the Sustainable Development journal.

While Pakistan's plan includes utilizing clean energy sources like solar and hydropower, the sheer scale — 2,000 MW is enough to power thousands of homes — raises questions about whether the benefits outweigh the costs.

How bitcoin mining and AI strain energy systems

"Due to its high demand for electricity, proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining has not been welcomed in every corner of the world. Miners seek cheap energy to maximize their profits, but their energy-intensive activities typically drive electricity costs up for everyone," journalist and writer Judith Lewis Mernit wrote for Yale Environment 360.

What's more, even when bitcoin or crypto miners are using less expensive energy, they still utilize dirty energy sources. As a result, ordinary consumers are forced to turn to dirty energy, Mernit added.

As countries explore tech-driven growth, understanding the climate cost of digital infrastructure can help consumers make more informed choices about energy and the environment.

