Photo of misleading 'shrinkflation' product has Internet fuming: 'Deception is clever marketing'

"Why even sell the product at that point? It's just air."

A Noshu choc mint snack bar package is drawing criticism for what consumers online call deceptive and wasteful packaging practices.

The product's oversized box, which could fit 20 bars, according to one frustrated customer, contains just five small snack bars.

What's happening?

A photo shared with Reddit's r/shrinkflation community shows an upsetting contrast between package size and product content.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Deception is clever marketing. Could fit 20 of these in this box," the original poster wrote, sharing images of a large box of the low-carb indulgence bars that appears mostly empty, with only four small bars sitting in a corner of the available space.

Another commenter summarized the Reddit community's frustration at the wastefulness, writing: "Why even sell the product at that point. It's just air. Such a waste of resources, time, money, trucks, boats, whatever."

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

Oversized packaging creates several environmental challenges.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Extra materials required for larger boxes contribute to deforestation and carbon pollution during production. The unnecessary space also means fewer products fit on delivery trucks, increasing transportation pollution and fuel consumption.

This inefficient resource use even extends to retail spaces, where oversized packages take up more shelf space than necessary, leading to additional environmental costs through storage demands and energy usage.

Is Noshu doing anything about this?

The Noshu website states the company's commitment to "making constant improvements to our sustainability footprint" and "reduce our use of plastics and transition to more biodegradable materials over time."

🗣️ When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A member of the Australian Packaging Covenant, Noshu substitutes hard plastic for recyclable PET. Its cardboard packaging is 100% recyclable.

However, this oversized snack bar box suggests more progress is needed.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

The packaging industry is making positive changes toward sustainability.

Major retailers are implementing packaging reduction programs that require suppliers to minimize excess materials. Some grocery stores now offer package-free options where customers can buy products in bulk using containers brought from home. And innovative companies are developing new packaging materials that use fewer resources.

Individual consumers are also spearheading change by choosing products with minimal packaging and by supporting brands that prioritize sustainable practices. Consumers even use social media to bring attention to examples of excessive packaging, as in the case mentioned above, which publicly pressures companies to improve their practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.