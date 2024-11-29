Shopper raises concerns over discovery made in recently purchased candy: 'That's ... unnecessary'

A frustrated candy shopper recently shared a photo on Reddit that's got people talking about unnecessary plastic waste.

What's happening?

The picture, shared with Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating community, shows what appears to be a standard bag of jellybeans. But inside, each jellybean sits in its own tiny plastic wrapper, creating layers of unnecessary packaging.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's an unnecessary amount of plastic and effort," one commenter noted, echoing others who engaged with the post.

Why is this concerning?

This kind of excessive packaging contributes to our growing waste challenges.

When single-use plastics are produced for minor purposes, they often end up in landfills or waterways and take hundreds of years to break down. Single-use plastics also require dirty fuels to produce, making their environmental impact even more significant.

Manufacturing these individual wrappers requires more energy and resources than traditional bulk packaging. Plus, the extra plastic drives up the product's cost, meaning consumers pay more for packaging, ultimately hurting both their wallet and the environment.

Is the company doing anything about this?

While the specific brand of jellybeans wasn't identified in the Reddit post, many candy manufacturers are beginning to recognize their role in reducing plastic waste.

Major confectionery companies have started exploring alternatives, such as paper-based packaging and bulk dispensing options that eliminate the need for individual wrappers.

Some manufacturers have already switched to recyclable or biodegradable materials for their candy packaging, proving that more sustainable options exist and can be implemented successfully.

What's being done about excessive packaging more broadly?

Several major retailers have committed to reducing unnecessary packaging, with some introducing package-free aisles where customers can buy products in bulk using containers from home.

When shopping, you can join the movement toward smarter packaging by choosing products with minimal wrapping. Consider buying candies and snacks from bulk bins using reusable containers. It's often cheaper per pound and creates less waste.

Supporting companies that prioritize sustainable packaging sends a message that consumers value Earth-friendly options. Some communities have even started implementing policies that limit single-use plastics in retail packaging.

Making simple swaps in our shopping habits allows us to enjoy our favorite treats while keeping unnecessary plastic out of landfills and saving money.

