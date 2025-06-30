Nissan launches updated EV model that could give Tesla true run for its money — here's what you need to know

After getting out to a commanding lead in the electric vehicle arena in recent years, Tesla has quickly seen its competitive edge shrink. As companies like Nissan continue to improve their offerings and bring much-needed innovation to the game, Tesla will need to follow suit.

And that's a good thing for consumers.

When the Nissan Leaf was first released in 2011, it was met with generally mixed reviews. Most experts praised the EV for its smooth ride, affordable price, and decent cargo space. However, it was also criticized for its limited range, rapid battery degradation, and use of inexpensive interior materials.

Fifteen years later, Nissan has continued to improve upon the first generation of its Leaf and help make it a serious option in the competitive EV market. As reported by Autoblog, the 2026 Nissan Leaf is a crossover SUV that promises to give the Tesla Model Y a true run for its money.

Set to be released this fall, Nissan has revealed that the all-new Leaf will come equipped with a 75-kilowatt-hour battery that will boast an estimated range of 303 miles per charge. The car will reportedly have much faster charger times as well, with the ability to go from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes.

And for the first time in Nissan's history, Leaf owners will be able to Plug and Charge their vehicle. Plug and Charge allows EV owners to start a charging session simply by plugging their vehicle into a compatible charging station. It eliminates the need for additional authentication steps like using an app, card, or QR code.

In comparison, the 2026 Tesla Model Y is expected to have an estimated range between 320 and 357 miles on a single charge. With a starting price of just under $45,000, the Tesla Model Y will be significantly more expensive than the Nissan Leaf, which will come in with a starting price in the mid-30s.

While it remains to be seen how well the Nissan Leaf will be able to perform in real-world situations, it can offer prospective car buyers another choice to help reduce pollution and eliminate our dependence on dirty energy. The Leaf may also deal another costly blow to Tesla, which has faced increased adversity through the first half of 2025. The company reported a dramatic drop in car sales through the first quarter.

With increased competition and disappointing sales numbers, Tesla will have a steep hill to climb in the second half of 2025.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





