Company unveils revolutionary tech that could solve major problem with electric vehicles: 'Going to be a game-changer'

Making a phone call or taking out the trash may take five minutes. Now, more people will be able to charge their EVs in that same amount of time thanks to New York-based Gravity's recent expansion, as Electrek reported.

The Los Angeles expansion includes eight fast-charging stations containing 12 distributed energy access points across the city. In a May news release, Gravity founder and CEO Moshe Cohen said, "These new 500kW sites are going to be a game-changer for Los Angelenos."

In a 2023 news release, Gravity announced a suite of 500-kilowatt electric vehicle chargers, which Electrek dubbed "some of the fastest we had seen at the time." The chargers are 90 times faster than AC/Level 2 ones, and the company even adapted them into curbside "trees" for more accessible curb charging.

However, current U.S. car models aren't ready for these chargers yet; cars with 800-volt batteries can use them. "Maybe in 5 years, some EVs in the US will be able to charge up in 5 mins," one commenter said.

A five-minute charge isn't the only enhancement for EV drivers to look forward to. India's Institute of Technology Madras has taken steps to simplify EV use by developing a universal charger fit for 120- to 900-volt car batteries.

Pohang University of Science and Technology scientists have increased EV battery storage by 10 times, enabling green vehicles to match the range of gas-powered ones. Plus, the Massachusetts-based 24M Technologies has created a battery that can power an EV for 1,000 miles.

Thanks to vetted resources and experts, drivers have more help than ever when considering making their next car an EV. Take advantage of tax breaks at the federal and state level, and save even more through solar panel installation.

The right solar panel system can also power your home EV charger, potentially reducing your car charging cost to $0. Learn more about your options from solar quotes via EnergySage.

This green update can reduce your carbon footprint by cutting heat-trapping and air-polluting car exhaust, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Plus, one can enjoy a more energy-efficient home and do your part to clean and cool down the planet.

"This is awesome for this area that is crawling with EVs but so far doesn't have nearly enough fast charging," another L.A. resident remarked.

