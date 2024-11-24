Driver 'blown away' after taking Nissan's latest EV model for a test drive: 'The ultimate ride for tech lovers'

For anyone using a 100% electric car for the first time, it's not unusual to be pleasantly surprised.

You might have seen the compact Nissan Leaf driving around your neighborhood, but a new, slightly larger version of the electric car has left a TikToker stunned.

Shineee Dee (@shineeedee) said they were "blown away" by the vehicle, which they tested at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show. It boasts a 311-kilometer (193-mile) range on a single charge as well as "quick acceleration" and a variety of "smart technology."

It's important to note that Shineee Dee's video appears to be part of a paid partnership between them and the automotive brand since the majority of their content otherwise focuses on cooking tips and tricks.

But for anyone using a 100% electric car for the first time, it's not unusual to be pleasantly surprised. The responsive handling, acceleration, quiet drive, and torque of an EV may not be expected, and the distance they can cover is increasing with every new model.









While the voices of those who refuse to embrace electric cars might be loud, they can't drown out the many benefits the technology provides. They are far cheaper to refuel than conventional gas-guzzling cars, and they are also more affordable to maintain. They also produce no tailpipe pollution when out on the road, making them much better for local air quality.

In fact, they produce far less pollution and cause less environmental damage throughout their life cycle than internal combustion engine cars, even when considering the need to mine for precious metals required for battery construction and the fact electricity from the grid is still mostly sourced from dirty fuels.

Shineee Dee's followers were impressed by the footage.

"Nissan Leaf sounds like the ultimate ride for tech lovers!" one user said. "All that smart technology sounds so convenient."

According to Nissan, that tech includes single-pedal driving, intelligent cruise control, intelligent emergency braking, and intelligent around-view monitor. It also said its battery can reach a full charge from empty in seven-and-a-half hours using its wall-box charger.

"Very convenient this electric car," another TikTok comment read.

