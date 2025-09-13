Nissan reveals unbelievable price tag for upcoming model: 'Lowest starting MSRP for any new EV'

Nissan is pulling out all the stops with its latest electric vehicle, according to New Atlas.

The entry-level 2026 Leaf is poised to be one of the most affordable in America. Nissan is launching it with a suggested retail price of $29,990, and it should be available in the fall. Nissan says this is the "lowest starting MSRP for any new EV currently on sale in the U.S."

Nissan also recently cut the price on its N7 sedan.

The third-generation Leaf sports NACS charging, bringing it in-line with the Tesla Supercharger standard. Nissan says the new Leaf can be charged from 10% to 80% in 35 minutes. The entry model has a 52 kilowatt-hour battery. Range figures were only available for high-end trims, and they topped out at 303 miles.

Electric vehicles are clear upgrades over gas cars on a number of fronts. For one, it's cheaper to run a car on electricity than on gas. The simplified mechanics also make it cheaper to maintain. It's especially easy to save money on an EV if it's powered by solar at home.

EnergySage can connect homeowners to local vetted solar installers. It can help you find quotes on systems able to support electric vehicle charging and allows users to save up to $10,000 via rebates and credits.

On top of saving you a few bucks, EVs are great for the environment. Gas-powered light-duty vehicles, as the Environmental Protection Agency explains, are exacerbating destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. Those disasters in turn impose new agricultural and housing costs. Switching to an EV helps to tamp down those trends.

Nissan is keen to continue its legacy in the electric vehicle market by making its cars as accessible as possible.

"The LEAF really kicked off the mainstream EV market when it launched 15 years ago, and Nissan's still committed to making electric driving accessible to all," senior vice president of U.S. marketing and sales Vinay Shahani said. "We've stuck to our mission of engineering EVs that are affordable but packed with value. That's how we've kept the LEAF's price steady over three generations — all while giving owners more style, more technology, more features and a vastly improved driving range over the original 2011 model."

