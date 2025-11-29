Nissan raises eyebrows with unexpected change to US vehicle offering: 'Strategically curated'

Nissan has announced what it called a "strategically curated lineup" for 2026, with the conspicuous absence of one electric car from American markets, according to Driving.

Among the new products announced at the Japan Mobility Show was the 2026 Ariya. It will be refreshed with vehicle-to-load functions, a Google-powered dash system, and upgraded suspension. The EV was originally slated to come to America, but according to AutoHebdo, those plans have been clawed back.

"This announcement exclusively concerns the American market," said a Nissan spokesperson. "The Nissan Ariya will remain available in Canada, and will be sold alongside the all-new 2026 Nissan Leaf."

Between America's import tariffs on EVs and Canada's existing Trans-Pacific Partnership with Japan, it's easy to infer why Japan might send the refreshed Ariya only to the north.

Electric vehicles are an important part of the evolution of transportation, and not just because they're cheaper and healthier to run than gas cars.

Cutting tailpipe pollution means curbing the destructive weather trends that have caused sizable damage in ecological, housing, and agricultural sectors. These trends include droughts, heat waves, floods, and storms. EVs come out ahead of gas cars even when factoring in the atmospheric pollution generated in manufacturing and the dirty energy sources used for charging.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

If you're interested in doubling down on the economic and environmental benefits of driving an EV, consider charging it with home solar. It's way cheaper than relying on public chargers. The Cool Down has a free Solar Explorer tool that can connect homeowners with local vetted professionals. It can leverage rebates, credits, and competitive bidding to reduce solar panel installation costs by up to $10,000.

Getting level 2 EV charging at home is a breeze, too. Qmerit offers free, instant installation estimates and monthly payment options, for example.

Drivers of the previous generation Ariya were big fans and likely disappointed that the 2026 refresh isn't coming to the U.S.

In a memo to dealers, Nissan reportedly said that the move was to "to reallocate resources and optimize its [electric vehicle (EV)] portfolio as the automotive landscape continues to evolve."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.