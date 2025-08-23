First-time EV owner shares unexpected experience after switching from gas: 'I have no intention of ever going back'

A Canadian driver's experience with their brand-new Nissan Ariya Evolve+ Platinum has already made them swear off gas-powered cars for good.

Posting in the r/NissanAriya subreddit, the new electric vehicle owner shared a photo of their sleek ride and wrote, "I'm absolutely loving it, the driving experience is fantastic, and I have no intention of ever going back to a gas-powered car."

The Ariya, Nissan's flagship electric SUV, is drawing praise for its smooth acceleration, quiet ride, and cutting-edge tech features. But owning an EV offers more than just a great driving experience. For most drivers, switching from gas to electric means saving hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars each year on fuel and maintenance. Electricity is generally cheaper than gasoline, and EVs have fewer moving parts, which translates to fewer repairs and less time in the shop.

There's also the environmental upside. EVs produce no tailpipe pollution, helping reduce the air pollution linked to respiratory illnesses and rising global temperatures. By making the swap, this new owner is doing their part to contribute to a cleaner, cooler future.

The community was happy to share tips and advice while congratulating the original poster on their new ride.

"I have the same one! Enjoy!" one commenter wrote. Another added: "Just get a feel for your realistic range. It varies widely by driver. I regularly get 300-320 miles in mixed driving but drive very conservatively. Others fully enjoy their Ariya and get 200."

"Get a home charger ASAP!" a third suggested. "It takes 95% of the drama out of EV charging." Yet someone else chimed in, saying, "Welcome to this exciting world of EVs."

