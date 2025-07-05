Officials spark controversy with proposed ban that could drive up costs for homeowners: 'More strain on already stretched budgets'

The Nigerian government recently proposed a ban on the import of solar panels with the intent of promoting domestic solar manufacturing, but the outcome of such a ban may end up working counter to solar initiatives altogether, according to Mongabay.

What's happening?

Although placing limits on necessary imports can often spur local manufacturers to compensate in their stead, Nigeria's proposed solar import ban is, unfortunately, less likely to boost domestic supply and more likely to discourage the integration of solar panels altogether.

Per Mongabay, Nigeria's current capacity for solar manufacturing is far from sufficient for the country's population, which means energy-consuming civilians will no doubt rely on dirty energy sources. In addition, with solar resources coming up short, we can expect prices to rise in order to stretch a reduced supply over the same energy demand.

"The average household or small business looking to go solar will face higher costs, making it an unaffordable luxury for many," explained Felicia Dairo of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, per Mongabay.

"When solar becomes too expensive, people and businesses will have no choice but to fall back on fossil fuels, generators, petrol and diesel, just to keep the lights on. That means more pollution, higher energy costs and more strain on already stretched budgets."

Why is the restriction of solar energy concerning?

Measures such as the proposed ban in Nigeria actively work against clean energy accessibility, since higher prices and fewer solar resources all but force the average individual to turn to more conventional — and more environmentally unfriendly — sources.

The power sector contributes a considerable portion of the world's carbon pollution through the combustion of dirty fuels: almost 41.8 billion tons in 2024, reported the International Energy Agency. Since carbon pollution is the leading cause of our planet's rising temperatures, finding alternative, cleaner power sources is essential to warding off the effects of the changing climate, from intensified extreme weather events to food and water shortages.

What's being done about solar inaccessibility?

The Nigerian government is set to "[review] the proposal after considerable pushback from various stakeholders," according to Mongabay.

For the long term, diversifying our clean energy sources is key insurance in case one form becomes less accessible — solar power, in this case. Researchers are currently finding a plethora of ways to harness nuclear energy in addition to solar and wind, and you can help by taking it upon yourself to stay informed about clean energy options and causes near you.

