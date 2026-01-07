Officials alarmed after discovery of 400 radioactive barrels in unexpected location: 'Predatory practices'

The case reinforces the need for stronger standards.

Authorities in Niger, one of the world's top producers of uranium, are sounding the alarm after inspectors uncovered hundreds of barrels of radioactive material near one of the country's most important mining areas.

What's happening?

According to Business Insider Africa, inspectors discovered 400 barrels of radioactive core material at the Madaouela site near Arlit, a major uranium mining hub.

Justice Minister Alio Daouda said radiation levels in the area measured 7 to 10 microsieverts per hour, which is exponentially higher than the typical level of around 0.5 microsieverts, raising concerns about exposure for nearby communities.

Investigators also identified two hazardous chemical compounds linked to respiratory illnesses. The government has accused Orano of environmental violations and what it describes as "predatory practices" tied to decades of uranium extraction.

The situation has escalated tensions between Niger's military government and the French state-backed nuclear fuel company, which has dominated the country's uranium industry for decades.

Orano, which is 90% owned by France, denied the allegations, stating it does not even have an operating license for Madaouela, according to Reuters.

The confrontation comes after Niger nationalized the Somaïr mine earlier this year, stripping Orano of its majority stake and moving uranium stockpiles even though an arbitration order from the World Bank said not to.

Why is this discovery concerning?

Radioactive waste mismanagement can have long-lasting consequences. Exposure to elevated radiation levels is associated with increased cancer risk. It can also harm the environment and contaminate soil and water — effects that can last for generations.

The situation highlights the complicated role of nuclear energy in the global energy transition. Nuclear power can provide large amounts of low-carbon electricity and help stabilize grids alongside wind and solar. At the same time, this and other problems underscore the risks tied to uranium mining, radioactive waste, and weak oversight — especially in countries where communities have a hard time challenging large companies.

France, which relies on nuclear power for roughly 70% of its electricity, previously sourced about 15% of its uranium from Niger.

What can you do to help with nuclear safety?

The Nigerien government said it plans to hold Orano legally accountable for allegedly mishandling the nuclear material and endangering the public, though it hasn't specified whether it will pursue the case domestically or in an international court.

The case reinforces the need for stronger standards, transparent monitoring, and community protections in uranium-producing regions. As nuclear energy continues to be considered as part of a low-pollution future, ensuring responsible mining practices and long-term waste management is essential for harnessing its potential while keeping communities safe.

