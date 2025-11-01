Officials weigh action on harmful products widely available at retail stores: 'Will continue to review and consider'

Since last year, the Canadian government has passed measures to restrict the sale of nicotine pouches and other nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs). This includes limiting the available flavors, requiring warning labels, and making them exclusive to pharmacies, where they're kept behind the counter, per a Canadian government press release.

These restrictions target young people, many of whom vape recreationally and can experience cognitive decline as a result. However, these restrictions have received recent backlash.

According to Juno News, conservative MP Burton Bailey said that limiting the availability of nicotine pouches could make it more difficult for cigarette users to quit smoking. At the time of writing, nicotine pouches have been taken off convenience store shelves. Bailey argued that IDing convenience store sales would still keep pouches out of young people's hands, while making it easier for adults to quit smoking.

Other NRTs are still widely available, however. According to the press release, nicotine gums, lozenges, sprays, and inhalers can be purchased at retail locations. That's because these particular products have a history of appropriate usage, unlike pouches or vapes.

In a Parliament hearing, Greg Orencsak, Deputy Health Canada minister, said that Health Canada "will continue to review and consider" their research and regulations, per Juno News.

However, it doesn't seem like these regulations will change anytime soon. At a press conference, Western Standard reported that Canada's minister of health, Marjorie Michel, said that the government will not change its stance.

Canada is one of many nations cracking down on nicotine products. Ireland, for example, has introduced legislation to ban single-use vapes.

Laws like these not only benefit public health, but the environment as well. Zyn pouches are not biodegradable, as they contain nicotine salts and other chemicals, according to Global Bio Energy. If improperly disposed of, they can poison pets and wildlife, further adding to pollution. Used nicotine pouches should be stored and taken to a hazardous waste facility.

Single-use vapes are even worse. Powered by lithium batteries, they've been known to spontaneously combust. Even when they're not starting fires, they can leech chemicals and metals into the soil. While their batteries can be reused, it's best for these NRTs to be phased out.

